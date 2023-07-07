Watch: Shark near shore triggers panic among beachgoers in Spain

A person who posted a TikTok video of the incident said that the shark was in shallow water for about half an hour before swimming away

Photo: TikTok screenshot/@emmcewan

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 7 Jul 2023, 10:57 AM

A shark has been spotted in shallow water near a beach in Spain’s Malaga, causing tourists to rush towards the shore after the fifth such sighting off the country’s coasts in a month, according to The Sun.

The incident took place on June 27, according to Emily McEwan, who was on a family holiday in Malaga. She told The Sun that she was inside the water when a chill ran down her spine.

“And then to my right I saw a tail fin. That’s when a lifeguard came out and he sort of went up and down for quite a while,” McEwan said.

She added that the shark was in shallow water for about half an hour before swimming away. She said that everyone rushed out of the water after spotting the shark and no one was hurt.

Similar incidents in the past

This comes amid a spate of shark sightings near coasts in the US. On July 4, two swimmers were apparently attacked by sharks near the shores of Long Island, New York.

Before this, two incidents of shark attack were reported on popular New York beaches. Following the July 4 incident, officials said that around 50 drones were spotted near a popular beach park.

Videos had also surfaced from two beaches — Perdido Key beach and Navarre Beach — in Florida, where sharks came dangerously close to swimmers, triggering panic.

