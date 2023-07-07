Watch: Shark near shore triggers panic among beachgoers in Spain

She sang the Mandarin version of the 1998 ballad Reflection from the Disney film Mulan
A shark has been spotted in shallow water near a beach in Spain’s Malaga, causing tourists to rush towards the shore after the fifth such sighting off the country’s coasts in a month, according to The Sun.
The incident took place on June 27, according to Emily McEwan, who was on a family holiday in Malaga. She told The Sun that she was inside the water when a chill ran down her spine.
“And then to my right I saw a tail fin. That’s when a lifeguard came out and he sort of went up and down for quite a while,” McEwan said.
She added that the shark was in shallow water for about half an hour before swimming away. She said that everyone rushed out of the water after spotting the shark and no one was hurt.
This comes amid a spate of shark sightings near coasts in the US. On July 4, two swimmers were apparently attacked by sharks near the shores of Long Island, New York.
Before this, two incidents of shark attack were reported on popular New York beaches. Following the July 4 incident, officials said that around 50 drones were spotted near a popular beach park.
Videos had also surfaced from two beaches — Perdido Key beach and Navarre Beach — in Florida, where sharks came dangerously close to swimmers, triggering panic.
READ MORE:
She sang the Mandarin version of the 1998 ballad Reflection from the Disney film Mulan
Figure out what works best for you — keeping in mind what that means may change. Exercise is more sustainable if we have an emotional connection to it
The seismic activity also prompted Icelandic Meteorological Office to raise its aviation alert to orange from green
She and Prince William attended a tea party held to mark the 75th anniversary of the National Health Service
Photos of the hoarding have been widely shared on social media, with many users pointing out that it was "tone deaf" and in “poor taste”
While the first incident took place at Perdido Key beach, another incident was reported at Navarre Beach
'It's a death sentence for people and ecosystems,' says climate scientist
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the country's commitment to strengthening its humanitarian efforts