Chilling videos show shark dangerously close to swimmers at two Florida beaches

While the first incident took place at Perdido Key beach, another incident was reported at Navarre Beach

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 11:57 AM Last updated: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 12:48 PM

Frightening videos of sharks coming dangerously close to swimmers in at least two Florida beaches have surfaced online.

In the first incident, a shark, which appeared to be a hammerhead, was spotted near Perdido Key beach on Sunday, according to Wear News.

In a video, two women are seen rushing towards the shore as a shark swam at a distance behind them.

The shark’s dorsal fin is visible above the surface of the water as beach-goers can be heard screaming. The shark remained in shallow water for some time and got as near as just five to 10 yards from the shore at one point, the report added.

YIKES🦈😅 Thanks Jennifer Ward for capturing this video of a shark zipping through the shallow waters at Perdido Key Beach this afternoon! She says this happened around 2:15 p.m. and people were rushing to get out of the water. We don't blame them! 👀 pic.twitter.com/qd3HuXQIff — WEAR ABC 3 (@weartv) July 2, 2023

A similar incident was reported from Navarre Beach in northwest Florida on Monday afternoon. The video opens to a crowded beach. Moments later, a shark is spotted not far from the shore. Soon, people are heard screaming and hurriedly exiting the waters.

Cristy Cox, who was at Navarre Beach, told ABC on Tuesday that the shark “clearly was trying to feed on a school of fish. And it made its way back out and down the coast”.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Great White sharks have been sighted near Cape Cod Bay in Massachusetts, and similar incidents have been reported from the coastlines of Orleans, Nantucket, and Chatham.

Speaking to Wink, ocean biologist Bob Hueter advised that one must avoid swimming in the ocean before dawn and after dusk from May to September.

“This is the time when sharks become more active. They actually feed more commonly, generally, during these twilight hours of both dawn and dusk. And why is that? Because they have sort of the advantage on their prey,” he said.

A #shark was swimming very close to shore today in Navarre Beach, #Florida! 📷 Video by Cristy Cox pic.twitter.com/WWlmRH0m8E — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) July 3, 2023

