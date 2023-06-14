Body parts found inside shark that ate Russian man alive off Egypt beach: Report

Reports also suggest that the killer shark is being mummified for museum display, and specialists have begun the embalming process

Photo: Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 10:38 AM Last updated: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 11:46 AM

The remains of a Russian man, who was mauled to death by a shark in Egypt, have been recovered from inside the predator’s intestines. Vladimir Popov, 23, was eaten alive by a tiger shark on June 8 when he was swimming off the coast of Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Hurghada. A video of the horrifying incident was widely shared on social media. The shark was later caught and killed by locals.

A group of experts has dissected the tiger shark and found body parts inside its belly. This also confirmed that it was the shark beaten by the locals that killed Vladimir Popov, who was killed in front of stunned tourists off the coast of Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Hurghada, according to Al Arabiya.

Body parts including the man’s arms, chest, and head were recovered from inside the shark by authorities while fishermen had also found some body parts in the sea after the incident, Al Arabiya reported quoting sources.

The female shark is now being mummified so that it can be displayed at a museum. Specialists from the Institute of Marine Sciences and the Red Sea Reserves began embalming the shark on Monday, as part of the mummification process.

In one of the terrifying videos of the incident, the Russian man, who had been living in Egypt with this father, was seen struggling to escape the jaws of the tiger shark as he was dragged underwater several times. The tourist screamed for his father before he was eaten alive by the shark. The attack was witnessed by several beachgoers who were left stunned.

Egypt’s environment ministry later informed that a team had captured the shark and it was being inspected. The ministry said the shark displayed “abnormal behaviour...resulting in the incident".

After the attack, locals went to the sea in boats and brought the shark to the beach. A video, which did rounds on social media, showed locals beating the shark, which seemed alive, using metal poles. One man was even seen hitting the shark’s head and trying to pry open its mouth.