'Get him, get him': Man dragged out of boat by shark in chilling Florida video

In the video widely shared online, a person is attacked by a shark at Everglades National Park the moment he puts his hands in the water

Officials did not share details regarding the nature of injuries sustained by the person. (Photo: Twitter/screenshot)

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 11:28 AM Last updated: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 11:40 AM

A man in Florida, US, was dragged out of a boat by a shark the moment he put his hands in the water, an attack captured in a chilling video that has been widely shared on the internet since the incident last week.

In the video, a person dressed in a white hoodie and polo shorts is seen washing his hands in Everglades National Park.

His friend could be heard saying: “I wouldn’t put my hands in there.” The man replies: “Two seconds wouldn’t do anything”. And in the very next frame, he gets dragged into the water by a shark in a sudden attack. It triggers panic among the group; a person could be heard "get him, get him". The group acts promptly, helping the injured man get back on the boat.

Viewer discretion advised

Y’all gone learn to stop playing with sharks! 😭😭😭



This man in Florida got dragged into the water by a shark pic.twitter.com/hNNMclFrxH — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 26, 2023

According to Local 10 News, the National Park Service said that park rangers reached the scene and the man was treated by one of the emergency medical technicians.

The officials did not share details regarding the nature of injuries sufefred by the person.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Russo, who claimed to be on the boat when the shark attacked, shared that “it started great and we were crushing the fish but the sharks were eating some, despite our best efforts”, according to the Daily Mail.

He added, “After releasing a snook, Nick washed his hands in the water and was immediately bit by a large [lemon] shark”. Russo highlighted that there was no “chum or blood” in the water when Nick was washing his hands.

“The sharks are no joke in the Everglades and the warnings about keeping your hands out of the water are not an exaggeration,” Russo cautioned.

