Watch: British family flee from shark in Spain beach days after horrific Egypt incident

Lifeguards blew their whistles to warn them of the shark and they thankfully ran to safety

— Screengrab

By Web Desk Published: Fri 16 Jun 2023, 10:54 PM Last updated: Fri 16 Jun 2023, 11:05 PM

Close on the heels of a Russian man eaten alive by a shark off the coast of Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Hurghada, it has been reported that a British family had a narrow escape from a shark attack in Spain.

Holiday makers were having a good time enjoying the sun, the sea and the sand at the Aguamarina Beach in Orihuela Costa, south of Alicante, when they were attacked by a shark.

Lifeguards blew their whistles to warn them of the shark and they thankfully ran to safety.

People on social media have shared horrifying videos of the attack.

Reports said that it might have been a tintorera or blue shark measuring about seven-foot long.

Police and emergency responders conducted a search operation but were unable to find the shark.

The remains of the Russian man, who was mauled to death by a shark in Egypt, were recovered from inside the predator’s intestines. Vladimir Popov, 23, was eaten alive by a tiger shark on June 8 when he was swimming off the coast of Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Hurghada. A video of the horrifying incident was widely shared on social media. The shark was later caught and killed by locals.

Shark sightings rare, low risk in UAE and beachgoers are safe and can enjoy waters without worry, expert have said.

Dubai uses special jet skis to ward off sharks and the probability of attack extremely low, the Municipality said.

