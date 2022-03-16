Ukrainian official says Russian troops take 500 hostage

Two large blasts echoed across the centre of the city just before dawn on Tuesday
World15 hours ago
Russian troops seized a hospital in Mariupol and took about 500 people hostage during another assault on the southern port city late Tuesday, regional leader Pavlo Kyrylenko said.
Russians troops drove 400 people from neighbouring houses into Regional Intensive Care Hospital, Kyrylenko said on the messaging app Telegram. About 100 doctors and patients also are believed to be inside, he said.
The troops are using those inside the hospital as human shields and are not allowing anyone to leave, he said.
“It’s impossible to leave the hospital, they are shooting hard,” Kyrylenko said.
ALSO READ:
Kyrylenko said the main building of the hospital has been heavily damaged by shelling, but medical staff are continuing to treat patients in makeshift wards set up in the basement.
He called on the world to respond to these “gross violations of the norms and customs of war, these egregious crimes against humanity.”
The Ukrainian army’s General Staff says Russian troops are trying to block off the city from the western and eastern outskirts of the city. “There are significant losses,” it said in a Facebook post.
Two large blasts echoed across the centre of the city just before dawn on Tuesday
World15 hours ago
Recruits say they are often waiting for weapons and training, leaving them feeling exposed
World16 hours ago
'Applications for study, work and family visas may take longer to process'
World16 hours ago
Ukrainians leave country amid attack.
World17 hours ago
It is prohibited to move around the city without special permission: Mayor
World18 hours ago
The idea of the trip was agreed at an EU leaders’ summit in Versailles in France last week
World18 hours ago
The UK government is to publish its British Energy Security Strategy later this month
World18 hours ago
Anger over the misfiring has grown in Islamabad, where officials have demanded a joint investigation.
World19 hours ago