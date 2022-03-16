LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: US Senate approves resolution probing Putin for war crimes

Moscow has stepped up its bombardment of Kyiv as a series of strikes hit a residential neighbourhood in the capital

By Web Desk Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 6:21 AM Last updated: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 8:02 AM

Russia has stepped up its bombardment of Kyiv, as a series of strikes hit a residential neighbourhood in the capital city.

The leaders of three European Union countries have travelled to Kyiv. US President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for face-to-face talks with European leaders about Russia’s attack.

Fox News says one of its video journalists was killed in Ukraine when the vehicle he was travelling in was struck by incoming fire.

Here's the latest of all top developments on March 16:

8.00am: Ukraine says Russian warships fire missiles

Russian warships around midnight fired missiles and artillery at the Ukrainian sea coast near Tuzla, to the south of Odesa, Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said.

“They fired a huge amount of ammunition from a great distance,” he said on Facebook.

7.42am: Russia says quitting Council of Europe

Russia said Tuesday it would pull out of the Council of Europe after pressure mounted for Moscow to be expelled from the pan-European rights body over its invasion of Ukraine.

Essentially jumping before it was pushed from the Strasbourg-based body, the Russian foreign ministry said it had given notification of its departure to the Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric.

7.24am: Canada imposes sanctions on 15 more Russian officials

Canada has imposed sanctions against 15 more Russian government officials over the country’s war with Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau informed in a tweet on Tuesday (local time).

“To make sure Putin and his enablers are held accountable, Canada has imposed severe sanctions on 15 more Russian officials - including government and military elites who are complicit in this illegal war,” Trudeau said in a tweet.

6.53am: US Senate approves resolution probing Putin for war crimes

The US Senate unanimously approved a resolution late Tuesday seeking investigations of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime for war crimes over the attack of Ukraine.

The bipartisan measure from Sen Lindsey Graham, R-SC, says the Senate strongly condemns the “violence, war crimes. crimes against humanity” being carried out Russian military forces under Putin’s direction. It encourages international criminal courts to investigate Putin, his security council and military leaders for possible war crimes.

These atrocities deserve to be investigated for war crimes

6.42am: Biden to announce $800 million in new security aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will announce $800 million in new security assistance to Ukraine on Wednesday, a White House official said, the same day that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to deliver a speech to the US Congress.

The announcement brings “the total (aid) announced in the last week alone to $1 billion,” the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

6.35am: Positions of Ukraine, Russia at talks sound more realistic, says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that the positions of Ukraine and Russia at peace talks were sounding more realistic, the Interfax Ukraine news agency reported.

"Meetings continue. I am told that the positions at the negotiations sound more realistic," Zelensky said in a video address released early on Wednesday, the agency said. "However, more time is still needed for decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine."

6.28am: Ukraine says 4th Russian general killed

Ukraine said a fourth Russian general has been killed in the fighting.

Maj. Gen. Oleg Mityaev died Tuesday during the storming of Mariupol, said Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko, who published a photo on Telegram of what he said was the dead officer.

6.17am: Official says Russian troops take 500 hostage

Russian troops seized a hospital in Mariupol and took about 500 people hostage during another assault on the southern port city late Tuesday, regional leader Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Russians troops drove 400 people from neighboring houses into Regional Intensive Care Hospital, Kyrylenko said on the messaging app Telegram. About 100 doctors and patients also are believed to be inside, he said.

