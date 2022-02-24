Ukraine under attack along Russia, Belarus borders: border guards

The US president says he plans to speak to the American people after a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders
Ukraine is coming under Russian artillery fire and land invasion along its northern and southern borders, the border guard service said on Thursday, adding that Ukrainian forces were returning fire.
The border guards said that Russian forces were supported by Belarus and that an attack had been launched from Crimea, the Russian-occupied peninsula region on Ukraine’s southern flank.
“Attacks on border units, border detachments and checkpoints are carried out with the use of artillery, heavy equipment and small arms,” the border guards’ statement said.
“The work of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups is also recorded.”
The statement was issued as a Ukrainian interior ministry official reported the fall of the previously government-held town of Shchastya, on the eastern frontline with a rebel-held enclave.
