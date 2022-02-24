UAE

Russian-backed separatists launch strikes against Ukrainian forces

Russia’s Interfax news agency cited a separatist spokesman

By Reuters

Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 9:21 AM

Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine’s Donetsk have launched large-scale strikes against Ukrainian forces along the line of contact, Russia’s Interfax news agency cited a separatist spokesman as saying on Thursday.

