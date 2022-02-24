UAE

Russia says it is targeting Ukraine’s military infrastructure

Kyiv has said Moscow has launched a full-scale attack

By Reuters

Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 9:01 AM

Russia is targeting Ukraine’s military infrastructure, air defence, and air forces with high-precision weapons and is not attacking Ukrainian cities, Russia’s RIA news agency cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Thursday.

Kyiv has said Moscow has launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine, with military command centres in a number of cities hit by missiles.

