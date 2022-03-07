Top Russian, Ukrainian diplomats to meet Thursday in Turkey

Ukraine crisis: South Korea to cut transactions with Russia's central bank, says foreign ministry
South Korea's finance ministry will release details including the scope of further sanctions later on Monday.
World10 hours ago
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba have agreed to meet at a forum in southern Turkey on Thursday, the first potential talks between the top diplomats since Russia launched its attack of Ukraine.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made the announcement in brief remarks to media on Monday, adding he would attend the meeting in the resort city of Antalya. Russian news agencies confirmed the plan.
NATO member Turkey, which shares a maritime border with Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea, has been offering to host talks. Ankara has good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv, and has called Russia’s attack unacceptable even as it opposes sanctions against Moscow.
Kuleba said on Saturday he was open to talks with Lavrov but only if they were “meaningful”.
Russia announced new “humanitarian corridors” on Monday to transport Ukrainians trapped under its bombardment - to Russia itself and its ally Belarus, a move immediately denounced by Kyiv as an immoral stunt.
ALSO READ:
The announcement came after two days of failed ceasefires to let civilians flee the besieged city of Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of people are trapped without food and water, under relentless bombardment and unable to evacuate their wounded.
South Korea's finance ministry will release details including the scope of further sanctions later on Monday.
World10 hours ago
The plans include opening fertility centres in 76 provinces and using social media influencers to back up the message, officials said.
World11 hours ago
Roads in Ukraine's 'humanitarian corridor' mined, says ICRC
World11 hours ago
Its globally issued cards will no longer work in Russia at merchants or at ATMs
World19 hours ago
Zelensky confirmed eight rockets had destroyed the Central Ukrainian facility
World19 hours ago
The Russian attack marks a turning point. That’s why we’re supplying 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 stinger missiles to our friends in the Ukraine — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
World19 hours ago
Ukrainian and Russian delegations have had two rounds of talks since February 24
World20 hours ago
Foreigners were invited to apply at Ukrainian embassies
World20 hours ago