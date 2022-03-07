Ukraine crisis: Russia says 6 humanitarian corridors to be opened around cities

Zelensky confirmed eight rockets had destroyed the Central Ukrainian facility
Russia said on Monday that six humanitarian corridors would be opened around Ukrainian cities to allow civilians to escape.
“Detailed information about the humanitarian corridors was given to the Ukrainian side in advance,” Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.
He said Russia had shot down three Ukrainian Su-27 fighters, one Su-25, two helicopters and some drones. It was not possible to independently verify the claims.
The Russian attack marks a turning point. That’s why we’re supplying 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 stinger missiles to our friends in the Ukraine — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Ukrainian and Russian delegations have had two rounds of talks since February 24
Foreigners were invited to apply at Ukrainian embassies
The statement has raised concerns of a technical default on tens of billions of dollars of eurobonds
'Russian oil and gas smells of Ukrainian blood,' says Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba
Ukrainian soldiers bolstered defences by digging trenches, blocking roads and liaising with civil defence units
Putin told Macron he does not intend to attack Ukraine's nuclear plants
