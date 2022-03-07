Ukraine crisis: Russia says 6 humanitarian corridors to be opened around cities

Detailed information about the corridors was given to the Ukrainian side in advance: Russian Defence Ministry

AFP file

By Reuters Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 1:02 PM

Russia said on Monday that six humanitarian corridors would be opened around Ukrainian cities to allow civilians to escape.

“Detailed information about the humanitarian corridors was given to the Ukrainian side in advance,” Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

He said Russia had shot down three Ukrainian Su-27 fighters, one Su-25, two helicopters and some drones. It was not possible to independently verify the claims.

ALSO READ: