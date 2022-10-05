Three people bag Nobel Prize in chemistry, including one second-time winner

File photo

By AP Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 2:02 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 2:11 PM

This year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded to Carolyn R Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K Barry Sharpless “for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry."

American Barry Sharpless is now the fifth person to win second Nobel Prize, according to AFP. The 81-year-old won the Nobel Prize in chemistry in the year 2001 as well.

According to AP, the scientists have discovered a way to 'snap molecules together.'

Previously, the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine was awarded to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for his discoveries on human evolution. Paabo has spearheaded research comparing the genome of modern humans and our closest extinct relatives, the Neanderthals and Denisovans, showing that there was mixing between the species.

On Tuesday, the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to three scientists — Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for their experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on December 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

