Scientist trio win Nobel Prize in Physics

Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger conducted groundbreaking experiments using entangled quantum states

Photo: @NobelPrize/Twitter

By AP Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 2:02 PM

This year’s Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to three scientists — Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for their experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science.

The winners were announced on Tuesday at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, by Hans Ellegren, the Secretary General.

While physicists often tackle problems that appear, at first glance, to be far removed from everyday concerns — tiny particles and the vast mysteries of space and time — their research provides the foundations for many practical applications of science.

Last year the prize was awarded to three scientists — Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi — whose work has helped to explain and predict complex forces of nature, thereby expanding our understanding of climate change.

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off on Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Pääbo receiving the award in medicine on Monday, for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

They continue with Chemistry on Wednesday and Literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday, followed by the Economics award on October 10.

ALSO READ: