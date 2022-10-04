Scientist trio win Nobel Prize in Physics

Four people held in Iran will be released under the agreement, in exchange for the release of four people held in the US
This year’s Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to three scientists — Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for their experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science.
The winners were announced on Tuesday at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, by Hans Ellegren, the Secretary General.
While physicists often tackle problems that appear, at first glance, to be far removed from everyday concerns — tiny particles and the vast mysteries of space and time — their research provides the foundations for many practical applications of science.
Last year the prize was awarded to three scientists — Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi — whose work has helped to explain and predict complex forces of nature, thereby expanding our understanding of climate change.
A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off on Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Pääbo receiving the award in medicine on Monday, for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.
They continue with Chemistry on Wednesday and Literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday, followed by the Economics award on October 10.
ALSO READ:
Four people held in Iran will be released under the agreement, in exchange for the release of four people held in the US
Nobel Committee announced the winner on Monday in Stockholm
Lula, the popular but tarnished ex-president who led the country from 2003 to 2010, had been the favourite to win the race -- possibly in a single round
Dr Lall works as Chief Executive at General Atomics, a global leader in the specialised fields of nuclear technology
This comes as it is feared Britain's new leader could controversially scale back the country's legally binding climate commitments
This comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the annexation of four regions which made up nearly a fifth of Ukraine
Putin on Friday announced the annexation of four regions of Ukraine after holding referendums
Police tried to persuade fans who stormed the pitch after their team lost to return to the stands, fired tear gas after two officers were killed