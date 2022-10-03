Sweden's Svante Pääbo wins Nobel Prize in medicine

Nine people injured as jolt prompts people to flee their homes
This year’s Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine has been awarded to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for his discoveries on human evolution.
Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Committee, announced the winner Monday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.
Paabo has spearheaded research comparing the genome of modern humans and our closest extinct relatives, the Neanderthals and Denisovans, showing that there was mixing between the species.
The medicine prize kicked off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on October 10.
Last year's medicine recipients were David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch.
The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on December 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.
ALSO READ:
Nine people injured as jolt prompts people to flee their homes
Protesters gathered in front of a hospital and chanted slogans as dozens of heavily armed Taliban, some carrying rocket-propelled-grenade launchers, kept watch
The resolution, co-sponsored by the United States and Albania, would have condemned the 'illegal' Russian referendums in annexed Ukrainian regions
Washington has about 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea to help protect it from Pyongyang forces
UN reports verified damage to at least 193 Ukrainian cultural sites since Russian incursion, including to museums, cultural centres and historical buildings
Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom said Russian troops stopped the chief's car, blindfolded him and then took him to an undisclosed location
The total amount of methane leaking from the Gazprom-led pipeline system may be higher than from a major leak that occurred in December
Officers said they responded to an emergency call just after 1.30am that reported paint sprayed across its facade on Manhattan's Upper East Side