Barack Obama: President, Nobel laureate, and now an Emmy winner

Nearly 400 million guns are in circulation in the United State, more than its population
Hollywood newcomer Barack Obama was awarded an Emmy for narrating his Netflix documentary series "Our Great National Parks," the Television Academy announced Saturday.
The former two-term US president had already won a pair of Grammy Awards — for audio versions of his memoirs "The Audacity of Hope" and "Dreams from My Father" — so he now only needs an Oscar and a Tony to complete the estimable EGOT.
According to an Entertainment Weekly tracker, only 17 people have achieved an EGOT, including Mel Brooks, Whoopie Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn and — most recently — Jennifer Hudson.
One other president had already been awarded an Emmy — Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956 — although his was an honorary award.
After leaving office in 2017, both Obama and his wife Michelle have each written best-selling memoirs, and in addition to their non-profit foundation, have established a production company which has inked a major deal with Netflix, reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars.
Their company's first documentary for the streaming service, "American Factory," won the Oscar for best documentary feature and an Emmy for directing, though the awards went to the filmmakers and not to the Obamas themselves.
Obama's successor to the presidency, Donald Trump, did not win an Emmy for his reality competition show "The Apprentice," although he was nominated twice.
Other nominees in Obama's narrator category included former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ("Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War"), Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o ("Serengeti II") and veteran naturalist David Attenborough ("The Mating Game").
Obama also received the Nobel Peace Prize after his 2008 presidential election win, for his "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples."
ALSO READ:
Nearly 400 million guns are in circulation in the United State, more than its population
It raged through about 4,625 acres of hills containing scattered houses
Mayor unveils "Gun Free Zone" sign that will be hung around iconic square
Revenue growth has been "well below what we were expecting," says Chief Executive Evan Spiegel
Judge is currently evaluating his request to appoint a special master who would conduct a privilege review of the documents seized
Previous attempt was cancelled because a test to get one of its engines to the proper temperature range was not successful
Federal Reserve Bank president says lending rate will have to remain high for some time
The wounded 13-year-old was hospitalised, and is currently in a stable condition