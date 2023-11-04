Three dead after plane crashes in Australia bushfire fight

Published: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 2:29 PM

Three people were killed after a light aircraft crashed in remote northern Australia Saturday while helping in the battle against bushfires, emergency services said.

The plane went down near the outback town of McKinlay, more than 1,600 kilometres (1,000 miles) northwest of Queensland's state capital Brisbane.

It was being used for fire mapping, authorities said, as more than a dozen fires continue to burn across the state.

The cause of the crash is unknown and will be investigated by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

Australia is facing its most intense bushfire season since 2019-2020, when a series of out-of-control infernos raged across the eastern seaboard — razing swathes of forest, killing millions of animals, and blanketing cities in noxious smoke.

