UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

4 dead after small plane crashes in Austria

Victims' bodies were recovered from the wreckage but had not yet been identified

By AP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips
File photo used for illustrative purposes
File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Fri 3 Nov 2023, 1:11 PM

A small plane flying from Croatia to Salzburg has crashed in Austria, killing four people, police said on Friday.

The Cirrus SR20 aircraft crashed Thursday afternoon near Lintsching in Austria's Salzburg province, police said. It had taken off from the Croatian capital, Zagreb, about two hours earlier.

Police said the bodies of the four people were recovered from the wreckage but had not yet been identified. Investigators ordered autopsies.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, a police statement said.

ALSO READ:


More news from World