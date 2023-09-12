The Bachelorette Australia star Charlie Newling dies 2 months after welcoming baby girl

Indian and Saudi companies ink around 50 MoUs including over fuel stations, renewable energy and banking
Reality TV star Charlie Newling, who appeared on the 2018 season of The Bachelorette Australia, died after his car fell off a cliff in Dover Heights, Sydney, on Saturday. He was 36. This comes just two months after Newling welcomed his second child, according to media reports.
Daily Mail reported that Newling’s car went down a 70-metre cliff in Sydney’s eastern suburbs at 11 pm on September 9. Locals found his car at the bottom of the cliff after which police and ambulance workers reached the accident site.
A New South Wales (NSW) police spokesperson told news.com.au that Newling’s death is not being treated as suspicious.
Newling shot to fame after starring in The Bachelorette. He was currently living in Bronte, Sydney, and working as a builder. The reality TV star reportedly welcomed a baby girl with his partner, Kristal Taylor, just two months before his death. Newling and Taylor were said to be in a relationship since January 2021, according to news.com.au.
Newling also has a 13-year-old son from his previous relationship.
In 2018, Newling made headlines after he was forcibly removed from The Golden Sheaf pub in Sydney. A video had surfaced showing Newling being dragged by the security at the bar. Newling later told Daily Mail Australia that he spent the evening at the bar to celebrate getting dumped by Ali Oetjen on The Bachelorette.
Newling was convicted of drunk driving in 2021 and given 13 months imprisonment for threatening to torture his mother’s partner last September. He sent 37 text messages in a period of three hours to his mother, according to The Sun.
“You are still controlled by that flog of a husband,” one of the messages sent by Newling read.
“I'm going to kill him one day in front of you before I go. You have no idea what I'm capable of but just know it's not going to be pretty,” Newling said in another text message, according to The Sun report.
Newling’s father had died of an overdose in 2018.
