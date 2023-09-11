Australia police ready to assist with Rubiales World Cup kiss investigation

All-rounder Ben Stokes scores 52 on his return to the game but hosts head into second match at Southampton on Sunday needing to produced something special
Australian police said on Monday they are willing to help Spanish investigators probing sexual assault allegations levelled against Spain's outgoing football supremo Luis Rubiales.
Rubiales was widely condemned after footage emerged showing him kissing Spanish player Jenni Hermoso on the lips following the team's victory in the Women's World Cup final in Sydney last month.
Spanish public prosecutors launched a lawsuit against the Spanish football federation president after Hermoso, 33, filed a complaint at the country's National Court last week.
Rubiales, 46, who has insisted the kiss was consensual, stepped down as the Spanish FA president on Sunday night.
The police force for New South Wales, which includes Sydney, told AFP on Monday they would work with Spanish investigators if asked.
"A report has not been referred to NSW Police. However, if received, officers will liaise with international authorities and assist where required."
Rubiales said on Sunday he was stepping down from his post, bowing to weeks of intense pressure in Spain and beyond.
He told television show Piers Morgan Uncensored: "(Family and friends) say to me, 'Luis, you need to focus on your dignity and continue your life. If not, you are going to damage people you love and the sport you love.'"
Rubiales also said he was also resigning as a vice-president of UEFA, writing in a letter to European football's governing body: "It is evident that I will not be able to return to my position."
