Watch: Australian cricket legend Glenn McGrath removes three pythons from his house

McGrath, 53, has uploaded a video of the incident on Instagram that showed one of the snakes lunging at him

File photo

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 1:54 PM

Legendary Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath surely knows how to deal with challenges both on and off the pitch. What’s the proof? Well, the retired cricketer turned snake catcher for a day and managed to remove three pythons from his home all by himself.

McGrath, 53, uploaded a video of the incident on Instagram on Thursday. In the clip, the former Australian pacer is seen walking towards a snake lying on the floor of his house, and trying to catch it using a mop.

The moment the serpent moves, McGrath’s wife, Sara McGrath, screams out of fear and warns McGrath that he might get bitten.

“That one’s agro, that one is agro!” Sara says while filming her husband.

“I don’t want to be videoing this. You’re going to get bit, you’re going to get bit!” she adds before yelling, “Stop, stop, stop, stop…”

McGrath manages to get hold of the reptile’s tail and tries to maintain a safe distance from its head using the mop. He then takes the snake outside to release it in the wild as his wife says, “I’m not going out with you — good luck.”

“After plenty of encouragement and support from Sara McGrath all 3 Coastal Carpet Pythons that were in the house were safely released back into the bush,” the caption read. Coastal Carpet Pythons are non-venomous.

The video amassed more than 54,000 views on Instagram where several users could not resist praising Glenn McGrath.

“Is there anything Pidge can't do?” a user wrote referring to McGrath’s nickname, Pigeon.

Another said, “Keeping a good line and length between self and snake! Good work!”

One comment read, “Keeping the line length intact sir as always”.

Another person said, “You can take the boy out of the country... But you can't take the country out of the boy. Nice work Glenn McGrath.

Glenn McGrath retired from Tests in 2007 at the Sydney Cricket Ground after Australia beat England 5-0 in the Ashes.

ALSO READ: