Watch: Lionel Messi scores with spectacular free-kick in Argentina's World Cup qualifier

Messi made his 176th appearance for Argentina as his team beat Ecuador 1-0

Published: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 1:44 PM

Nearly a year after his Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Lionel Messi was back in the white-blue stripes on Thursday night. And well, he started where he left off last year. There are rumours that the 8-time Ballon d'Or winner might not be a part of the La Albiceleste when they defend their title in 2026, but Messi was at the top of his game against Ecuador in their first World Cup qualifier last night.

Messi made his 176th appearance for his national side on Thursday night and the outing was not much different from what's been a routine affair for the ex-Barcelona forward. He came, he scored and won his side the game. In the 78th minute of the game, it was still 0-0 and it could have been anyone's game. But just then Messi stepped up. First, striker Lautaro Martinez won a free-kick outside the box, bang in the centre of the goalpost.

It was once again a familiar sight. Messi took his stance, a couple of steps and then the next thing you saw was the ball dispatched into the top left corner. Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez looked like a spectator as the crowd cheered the world champions.

Meanwhile, Messi, much like his Portuguese counterpart Cristiano Ronaldo, has been in red-hot form this season. The two giants of the game moved out of Europe with Ronaldo opting for Al-Nassr at the Saudi Pro League, while Messi joined Inter Miami in the MLS. The two players have also won a trophy each with their new teams.

With his Thursday night goal, Messi is now level with Uruguay's Luis Suarez in terms of most goals in the South American qualifiers. The former Barcelona duo has scored 29 goals each, and Messi can move past Suarez in his next match for the national side.

Going back to the World Cup, Messi scored 7 goals for his side in Qatar, winning 5 Player of the Matches awards at the marquee event. Since winning the World Cup, the modern football legend has hinted that he might not be there for the 2026 campaign in Canada, the US and Mexico. However, he hasn't outrightly dismissed the possibility of playing either.

At this point, it looks like one game at a time for Messi and Argentina fans.

