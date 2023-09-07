Was the World Cup fixed for Messi? Netherlands captain slams former coach's viral claim

Argentina and the Netherlands faced-off in the quarterfinal with the former going on to win the ill-tempered match 4-3 on penalties at the Lusail Stadium

Published: Thu 7 Sep 2023

Football star Lionel Messi fulfiled a lifelong dream of winning the World Cup when he and his beloved Argentina clinched the showpiece in Qatar last year.

But Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal, who doesn't particularly get along well with Messi, made a sensational claim recently saying that the World Cup was rigged for Messi and Argentina to win the World Cup.

Argentina and the Netherlands faced-off in the quarterfinal with the former going on to win the ill-tempered match 4-3 on penalties at the Lusail Stadium. The match saw frayed tempers with an astonishing 16 yellow cards being dished out by the referee and there was also a send-off.

The world also got to witness a normally quiet and peaceful Messi with the Argentine being mesmerising, snarling and taunting in equal measure. In fact, he made a gesture with his hands, cupping his hands around his ears, in front of the Netherlands dugout after scoring a penalty on 73 minutes to put Argentina 2-0 ahead.

As the match boiled over, there were many such instances between both Argentina and the Netherlands.

And now, van Gaal has added more fuel to the fire by saying that the World Cup was tailored for Messi and Argentina.

“I don't really want to say much about it. When you see how Argentina gets the goals and how we get the goals, and how some Argentina players overstepped the mark and were not punished, then I think it was a premeditated game,” van Gaal was quoted as saying.

“I mean everything I say. That Messi should become world champion? I think so, yes,” he added.

But Netherlands captain and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk disagreed with his coach.

"I heard it this morning, indeed. And that's actually it. It is of course his opinion. Everyone is allowed to have an opinion. I do not share the same opinion," van Dijk was quoted as saying.

Messi, who now plies his trade with Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, is eyeing an eighth Ballon d'Or after being nominated for the prestigious award on Wednesday.

