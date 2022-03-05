Russia-Ukraine crisis: Indian embassy exploring 'all possible mechanisms' to evacuate citizens from Sumy

It said that despite ‘major adversities’ the embassy had delivered food and water to Indians in Pisochyn

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 3:28 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 3:29 PM

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Saturday assured desperate students in Sumy that it is exploring “all possible mechanisms” to evacuate them safely.

“Exploring all possible mechanisms to evacuate Indian citizens in Sumy, safely & securely,” tweeted the Indian Embassy. “Discussed evacuation & identification of exit routes with all interlocuters including Red Cross. Control room will continue to be active until all our citizens are evacuated. Be Safe Be Strong.”

Russia announced two humanitarian corridors for five hours on Saturday in Mariupol and Volnovakha, but it did not cover Sumy and Kharkiv, where nearly a thousand Indian students are stuck.

“We have been expecting the government to help, but we have got no information,” the students said in a video. “Some are saying buses are waiting at the Russian border, which is about 50 km from here. If we walk from the hostel, there are snipers in all four directions, everywhere. We fear airstrikes. Bombardment is happening every 20 minutes.”

Arindam Bagchi, the Indian external affairs ministry spokesperson, assured the students that the government was taking steps to ensure their evacuation. “Reaching out to our 298 students in Pisochyn,” the Indian Embassy in Ukraine tweeted on Saturday. “Buses are enroute and expected to arrive soon. Please follow all safety instructions and precautions.”

