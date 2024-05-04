Dublin campus barricaded in pro-Palestinian student protest

With hundreds of arrests made at other universities, students from Mexico's largest university camped out in solidarity
Students at Ireland's prestigious Trinity College Dublin university manned an on-campus protest on Saturday against Israel's actions in Gaza, after barricading the main entrance to the site.
Student activists described the protest, which began Friday, as a "solidarity encampment with Palestine", echoing similar protests on US campuses.
Dozens of students pitched tents on one of the main squares at the university, which is a Dublin tourist attraction, and piled benches in front of a library which contains the famous Book of Kells medieval manuscript.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Laszlo Molnarfi, president of the institution's student union, told Irish public broadcaster RTE that the students demand the university sever any relationships it has with Israel.
"The Book of Kells is now closed" for an indefinite period, Molnarfi posted on X, formerly Twitter.
"No business as usual during a genocide," he added, demanding Trinity "cut ties" with Israel.
Security staff closed the campus gates -- which are usually open to the public – "to ensure safety", the university said in a statement.
It added that there was an "unauthorised" encampment on the grounds.
"While Trinity supports students' right to protest, protests must be conducted within the rules of the university."
Earlier in the week the union was fined 214,000 euros ($230,000) by the university for loss of tourist revenue after disruptive protests this year over student fees, rent and the war in Gaza.
Pro-Palestinian protests have rocked US campuses for weeks, but became more muted on Friday after clashes with police, mass arrests and a stern White House directive to restore order.
ALSO READ:
With hundreds of arrests made at other universities, students from Mexico's largest university camped out in solidarity
The mission titled ICUBE-Q will be launched on board China's Chang'E6 from Hainan
As the climate warms due to the burning of fossil fuels, heatwaves are lasting longer and reaching greater peaks as average temperatures rise
Schools in Delhi-NCR that received threat emails closed as a precaution; children sent home
Around nine schools have received bomb threats so far, according to a Delhi Fire official; search operations underway
Demonstrators had vowed they would fight any eviction as they protested the soaring death toll from Israel's war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip
The vast archipelago nation, experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire'
Lawyers from two countries clashed at the court this month, with Nicaragua saying Germany was 'pathetic' for providing weapons to Israel and aid to Gazans