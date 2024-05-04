E-Paper

Renowned Saudi poet Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen passes away at 75

Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan, mourned his passing by posting a heartfelt tribute on X

Photo: Turki Al Sheikh/X
Photo: Turki Al Sheikh/X

Published: Sat 4 May 2024, 4:18 PM

Last updated: Sat 4 May 2024, 4:19 PM

Famous Saudi poet Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen passed away at the age of 75.

Turki Al Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, mourned the passing of the poet by posting on X.


"May God have mercy on the poet, His Royal Highness Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen, and forgive him and place him in spacious paradise... My condolences to his honourable family and children... sad news and I feel I have lost a father of mine."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan, too mourned his passing.

"May God have mercy on the poet Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen," Sheikh Hamdan posted on X.

