Thomas happy to play underdog as all eyes on UAE's Pogacar at Giro d'Italia

The hosts strengthened their chances of securing a slot in the semifinals with a 70-run victory in Abu Dhabi
Ineos Grenadiers rider Geraint Thomas said he is enjoying his underdog status at the Giro d'Italia with all eyes focused on Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar.
Two-times Tour de France champion Pogacar, making his Giro debut, has racked up seven wins in 10 days of racing this season and is a huge favourite for this year's competition.
Pogacar, leader of the powerful UAE Emirates team, is the hottest favourite to start a Grand Tour for years.
Thomas, who finished second at last year's Giro, said the attention on Pogacar had taken some of the weight off the other riders in the race.
"It's the Giro, a lot can go good, a lot can go bad," former Tour de France champion Thomas told reporters ahead of the May 4-26 race.
"It's a massive task for us, because Tadej is a phenomenal bike rider, probably one of the greatest ever. But you don't ever think first place has gone.
"If anything, it takes the pressure off because everyone expects him to win, they don't expect us to do anything. We're relishing the challenge," added the Welsh rider.
The first stage of the Giro, a 140 km (87 miles) ride from Venaria Reale to Turin, takes place on Saturday.
ALSO READ
The hosts strengthened their chances of securing a slot in the semifinals with a 70-run victory in Abu Dhabi
Mid-match injury forces Medvedev to retire from quarter-final clash with Jiri Lehecka
The high scoring IPL has left bowlers with few places to hide and raised concerns about the balance between bat and ball ahead of next month's T20 World Cup
The Caribbean admitted to seven charges, including those related to franchise-based leagues in Sri Lanka, UAE and the West Indies, the ICC said
Alvarez, who will be chasing the 61st victory of his dazzling career, says he has everything he needs to win
The World No 1s quest for a record-breaking eighth world snooker title was shattered by Stuart Bingham in the quarter-finals at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre this week
The Gunners have a chance at least to apply some pressure by beating Bournemouth in the early kick-off at the Emirates on Saturday
The Blues chiefs risk backlash from disgruntled fanbase with transfer stance on the England midfielder