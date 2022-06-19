UAE Team Emirates star Tadej Pogacar wins Tour of Slovenia

The 23-year-old Slovenian overcame compatriot Matej Mohoric of Bahrain-Merida in the final stage

Tadej Pogacar celebrates his victory. (UAE Team Emirates Twitter)

By Team KT Published: Sun 19 Jun 2022, 8:17 PM

UAE Team Emirates star Tadej Pogacar claimed the fifth and final stage to defend his Tour of Slovenia title on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Slovenian overcame compatriot Matej Mohoric of Bahrain-Merida in the final stage with the latter taking the second place ahead of Poland’s Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) who finished third.

In the final standings, Majka finished second behind teammate Pogacar as Bahrain-Victorious rider Domen Novak of Slovenia took the third place.

The domination of Pogacar and Majka and the entire UAE Team Emirates in the Tour of Slovenia continued until the end.

Pogacar, the two-time winner of the Tour de France, won in the final stage from Vrhnika to Novo Mesto (155.7 km), beating Mohoric in a two-up sprint, with Majka in third place.

The trio forced an advantage over the other riders just under nine kilometres to go when Pogacar attacked on the ascent of Trska Gora.

This was the Slovenian superstar’s second stage win in the event, having also won the third stage.

“Today’s goal was to defend the leader’s jersey. Uphill the pace went up a lot, there was some gaps and so I tried to counterattack and reach the brow of the hill as fast as possible,” Pogacar said.

“There were three of us to lead the race, downhill we tried not to take too many risks and get to the sprint. In the sprint I did my best to repay the whole team with success for the great work done during the whole week.”

Stage 5 results

1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 3:42:35

2. Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) s.t.

3. Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) +3 “

Final general classification

1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 19:18:09

2. Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) +12 “

3. Domen Novak (Bahrain-Victorious) + 2’32 “