Tour de France: UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar wins stage 17

Qatar won the last edition in 2019
Defending champion Tadej Pogacar of the UAE Team Emirates won stage 17 of the Tour de France in the Pyrenees on Wednesday, but was once again shadowed over the line by overall leader Jonas Vingegaard.
With the bonus seconds for the win, Pogacar now trails the Dane by two minutes and 18 seconds.
Ineos leader Geraint Thomas dug deep to retain third place, zig-zagging over the final 16 percent incline and extending his lead on fourth-placed Nairo Quintana to almost three minutes.
Carl Lewis led clean sweeps in 1983 and 1991 but no nation has managed it since
Alpecin-Deceuninck rider Philipsen timed his effort to perfection to beat compatriot Wout van Aert and Dane Mads Pedersen
The island is in the throes of its worst economic crisis
She won the match after defeating China's Wang Zhiyi
Shamma Al Kalbani is the first Emirati athlete to achieve such a global landmark victory
Kenya's Hellen Obiri took silver in 30:10.02, with her teammate Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi claiming bronze
He produced arguably the outstanding innings of the white-ball leg of India's tour, a stunning 117 in the third Twenty20 international at Trent Bridge