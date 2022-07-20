Tour de France: UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar wins stage 17

Pogacar now trails overall leader Jonas Vingegaard by two minutes and 18 seconds

UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 17. (Reuters)

Wed 20 Jul 2022

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar of the UAE Team Emirates won stage 17 of the Tour de France in the Pyrenees on Wednesday, but was once again shadowed over the line by overall leader Jonas Vingegaard.

With the bonus seconds for the win, Pogacar now trails the Dane by two minutes and 18 seconds.

Ineos leader Geraint Thomas dug deep to retain third place, zig-zagging over the final 16 percent incline and extending his lead on fourth-placed Nairo Quintana to almost three minutes.