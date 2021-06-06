Pakistani actress gets emotional on social media after fake video of her goes viral

The actress's name was trending on Twitter for several hours.

Pakistani social media was a tempest late last night as a fake video of actress Hania Amir circulated on Twitter and Instagram.

Hania Aamir had recently taken a live audience member on her Instagram to be a part of her session, but a doctored video of that session soon started doing the rounds.

ALSO READ:

>> Pakistani Sikh boy's Pashtun dance video goes viral

Her video of angrily shutting down the live was juxtaposed with a man behaving questionably with her video.

Another video of hers, with friend and singer Aashir Wajahat, went viral where she was seen hugging him as he was lying down. The actress's name was trending on Twitter for several hours.

Hania later posted a video on Instagram, in which she is seen wiping her eyes.

In a detailed caption, she wrote: “Just another day surviving in a misogynist world where double standards have power over innocence and where coexisting with difference of opinion is not a thing..."

Several of her friends from the industry sent her messages of love and support in the comments — including Yasir Hussain, Aima Baig and Indian singer Shriya Jain.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid: Pakistani celebs slammed on social media for hosting birthday party

Pakistani actor Ali Rehman Khan said, "Small men with small minds and fragile egos will forever remain tiny, irrelevant and insignificant. You're stronger and braver than all of them put together..."

‘Pawri’ fame influencer Dananeer Mobeen echoed, "These internet trolls can have a field day for all it matters, we know you... (sic)."