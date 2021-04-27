- EVENTS
Covid: Pakistani celebs slammed on social media for hosting birthday party
Many names were at the qawwali night including Sarwat Gilani and Frieha Altaf.
Netizens have slammed Pakistani celebrities after images and videos of them attending a large birthday party for actor Fahad Mirza emerged on Sunday.
According to Galaxy Lollywood, the party was thrown to celebrate actor Fahad Mirza’s 40th birthday and was followed by a qawwali night.
Here's a look inside Fahad Mirza's star studded birthday qawwali night Swipe through to see who all were in attendance #FahadMirza #SarwatGillani #SheheryarMunawar #FriehaAltaf #AliRehmanKhan #MomalSheikh #ManshaPasha pic.twitter.com/l29Ghc0qAP— Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) April 26, 2021
Pictures and videos shared of the event showed no masks or social distancing protocols being followed by the celebrity attendees that included Sarwat Gilani, Mansha Pasha, Faryal Makhdoom, Asim Jofa, Tapu Javeri among others.
Maestros Fareed Ayaz & Abu Muhamamd and their qawwal party also noticeably did not follow Covid safety protocols either.
Qawali Night in Karachi.... #CoronaKiAisikiTaisi #Corona pic.twitter.com/2qvEUMxWsN— Fahim Farooq (@fahim_parekh) April 25, 2021
Social media users were quick to call the party incredibly tone-deaf, with some even tagging Pakistan’s National Command and Operation Centre asking for FIRs to be filed against those involved.
@OfficialNcoc @Asad_Umar FIRs please https://t.co/tsm9wHnSmq— | Anas (@AnasAhmadd) April 27, 2021
And then these same people will have the audacity to preach about social distancing. The elite class has played a huge role in the spread of virus; from throwing lavish weddings to extravagant birthdays to random events with absolutely zero precautions. https://t.co/6x4DDA5pcY— Manahil Saeed (@manahil__saeed) April 26, 2021
They are always the ones in the front row bashing govt., showing concerns, yet the display of ignorance and stupidity is always first from the celebs side. People follow what they see https://t.co/ONcyEHSpCq— Ayesh (@ayeshmuneeb) April 27, 2021
Actress Frieha Altaf responded to the backlash in an interview with The Express Tribune, saying that all safety guidelines were in fact followed, with guests only taking off their masks for pictures.
“If you see my posts on Twitter, you will constantly see me talking about asking people to get vaccinated to stay safe because we all realise that we have to follow these measures to keep our country safe and to keep working and provide for our families and get rid of the pandemic," Altaf said.
