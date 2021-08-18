Pakistan issuing visas on arrival to diplomats, foreigners fleeing Kabul
The minister said 900 foreigners have arrived in the country from Afghanistan via air travel since Sunday.
Pakistan is issuing visas upon arrival to all diplomats, foreigners and journalists who want to leave Kabul over security concerns.
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Wednesday that since Sunday, 900 foreigners — including diplomats and staff working for international organisations — have arrived in Pakistan from Kabul via air travel.
He said transit visas were also being issued to foreigners upon arrival from Afghanistan at airports and land crossings so that they could travel on to their home countries.
Ahmed said hundreds of Pakistanis and Afghans crossed into Pakistan from two key land border crossings in recent days.
He said all Pakistanis who want to leave Afghanistan will be brought back over the coming two days.
