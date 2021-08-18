Rest of Asia
Former Afghan president Karzai meets Taliban faction chief Anas Haqqani

Reuters/Kabul
Filed on August 18, 2021

(Twitter)

Amid efforts by the Taliban to set up a government.


A Taliban commander and senior leader of the Haqqani Network group, Anas Haqqani, has met former Afghan President Hamid Karzai for talks, a Taliban official said on Wednesday, amid efforts by the Taliban to set up a government.

Karzai was accompanied by the old government's main peace envoy, Abdullah Abdullah, in the meeting, said the Taliban official, who declined to be identified. He gave no more details.

The Haqqani Network is an important faction of the Taliban, who captured the capital, Kabul, on Sunday.




