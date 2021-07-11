India: Orange alert issued for 5 districts as rain batters Kerala
The India Meteorological Department has also put out a yellow alert for seven districts.
Incessant rain continued to batter parts of the state on Sunday as the southwest monsoon has been active over Kerala, with weather authorities issuing an Orange alert for five northern districts.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Sunday and a Yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad districts.
The IMD also issued an Orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Monday.
Strong wind with speed reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 Kmph likely along and off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these sea areas during the period mentioned. Weather warnings are issued for fishermen off the Kerala coast for the next three days, beginning July 11 to 13.
The IMD website showed that parts of Kasaragod received 16 cms of rain while Thrissurreceived 11.5 cms.
Parts of Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Idukki received 9.7, 6 and 8.4 cms of rainfall, respectively.
A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains.
A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.
-
Rest of Asia
India: Orange alert issued for 5 districts in...
The India Meteorological Department has also put out a yellow alert... READ MORE
-
Europe
Turkey bus crash kills 12, injures 26 people
Among the dead were 11 migrants. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid vaccine: Sputnik V "90% effective" against...
Viral vector and mRNA shots provide enough security against the new... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Thai beauty queens could face criminal charges...
Thirteen contestants and nine others have tested positive for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Over 200 eateries temporarily shut in 6...
The outlets were allowed to reopen soon after following all... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid vaccine: Sputnik V "90% effective" against...
Viral vector and mRNA shots provide enough security against the new... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,518 cases, 1,490 recoveries, 6...
Over 60.5 million tests have been conducted across the country to... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
Combined with the two-day weekend, UAE residents will be able to... READ MORE
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
11 July 2021
News
Dubai: Family mourns boxer found dead on beach
10 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light