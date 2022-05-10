Putin preparing for prolonged war in Ukraine, says US spy chief

Yoon says the door to dialogue will be open to resolve North Korean nuclear threats
World13 hours ago
The United States believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a long conflict in Ukraine and a Russian victory in the Donbas in the east of the country might not end the war, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Tuesday.
Russia’s assault on Kyiv was beaten back in March by strong Ukrainian resistance.
Russia, which calls the attack “a special military operation,” poured more troops into Ukraine for a huge offensive last month in the eastern part of the country but its gains have been slow.
“We assess President Putin is preparing for a prolonged conflict in Ukraine during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbas,” Haines told lawmakers.
She added that Putin was counting on the Western resolve to weaken over time and as the conflict continued, there was concern about how it would develop in the coming months.
ALSO READ:
“Combined with the reality that Putin faces a mismatch between his ambitions and Russia’s current conventional military capabilities, likely means the next few months could see us moving along a more unpredictable and potentially escalatory trajectory,” Haines added.
During the same hearing, the head of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) said the war was at a stalemate.
“The Russians aren’t winning and the Ukrainians aren’t winning and we’re at a bit of a stalemate here,” said Lieutenant-General Scott Berrier, the head of the DIA.
President Vladimir Putin exhorted Russians to battle in a defiant Victory Day speech on Monday but was silent about plans for any escalation in Ukraine despite Western warnings he might use his Red Square address to order a national mobilisation.
Russia’s war has killed thousands of civilians, sent millions of Ukrainians fleeing and reduced cities to rubble. Moscow has little to show for it beyond a strip of territory in the south and marginal gains in the east.
Yoon says the door to dialogue will be open to resolve North Korean nuclear threats
World13 hours ago
'We must not lose our sense of alarm for Afghan women as the Taliban continue to break their promises'
World13 hours ago
This is not in our tradition: Deputy foreign minister
World13 hours ago
Danish Siddiqui and his colleagues won the prize for images depicting the toll of the Covid-19 pandemic in India
World18 hours ago
US Treasury says the actors are pivotal to helping extremists travel to Syria and other regions where Daesh operates
World19 hours ago
Five people, including a ruling party parliamentarian, killed in clashes as PM submits resignation
World21 hours ago
The French president calls for forming a European Political Community that would be open to countries that haven’t joined the EU
World22 hours ago
In the southern town of Weeraketiya, a ruling-party politician opens fire on anti-government protesters, killing two
World1 day ago