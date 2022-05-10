Russia-Ukraine crisis: World Health Organisation passes resolution against Moscow

The estimated value of the goods stolen was not immediately known
Europe4 days ago
Members of the World Health Organisation's European region passed a resolution on Tuesday that could result in the closure of Russia's regional office and the suspension of meetings in the country in response to its attack on Ukraine.
The special session of the European region passed the resolution, supported by Ukraine and the European Union, with 43 in favour and 3 against (Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan) and 2 abstentions.
Backers consider it an important political step to isolate Moscow and said they were at pains to avoid any major impact on Russia's health system. The resolution referred to a "health emergency" in Ukraine, referring to mass casualties as well as risks of chronic and infectious diseases that have resulted from Russia's military actions.
Russia's envoy Andrey Plutnitsky opposed the resolution and said he was "extremely disappointed".
"We believe this is a huge moment of harm for the system of global healthcare," he told the meeting of members and top WHO officials.
Some have criticised the WHO resolution, saying it does not go far enough. Diplomats told Reuters they had dropped efforts to suspend Russia from the WHO executive board due to legal technicalities, although members could seek to freeze Russia's voting rights at a major meeting later this month.
The estimated value of the goods stolen was not immediately known
Europe4 days ago
Lives of the people are in danger, Ukranian president says
Europe5 days ago
Heavy fighting also raging at the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol
Europe5 days ago
France wants to help the Indians diversify their supply
Europe5 days ago
It has been trained to taste food at different stages of the chewing process
Europe6 days ago
Number of victims may rise, governor of Donetsk region says
Europe6 days ago
Majority of businesspeople are afraid to speak out, Oleg Tinkov says
Europe6 days ago
Russian president accuses Kyiv of not taking talks to end the conflict seriously
Europe6 days ago