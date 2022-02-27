Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

Videos from affected media will also come up less often in recommendations.
World8 hours ago
A key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has reopened, officials said Sunday, days after fighting between security forces left at least three dead.
Since the Taliban returned to power last year border tensions between the neighbours have risen, with Pakistan alleging militant groups were planning attacks from Afghan soil.
The Taliban deny harbouring Pakistani militants, but are also infuriated by a fence Islamabad is erecting along their 2,700-kilometre (1,600-mile) border, drawn up in colonial times and known as the Durand Line.
“The border has reopened for all sort of activities,” a spokesman for Pakistan’s paramilitary border force told AFP.
A security source said it came after “successful talks” between Pakistani officials and the governor of Afghanistan’s Kandahar province.
ALSO READ:
Mahmood Azaam, spokesman for the governor, confirmed it had reopened.
Each side blamed the other for Thursday’s clashes at the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing, which locals said involved light and heavy weapons.
Thousands usually cross every day, including traders, Afghans seeking medical treatment in Pakistan, and people visiting relatives.
Videos from affected media will also come up less often in recommendations.
World8 hours ago
He accused Western countries of taking “unfriendly” steps against his country
World8 hours ago
'They welcomed the increased willingness to take action on excluding Russia from SWIFT'
World9 hours ago
'We are engaging with European authorities to understand the details of the entities that will be subject to the new measure'
World10 hours ago
The earthquake has claimed eight lives and left 10 people severely injured.
World10 hours ago
'We are praying for the proud people of Ukraine. God bless them all'
World10 hours ago
No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were immediately available: Police
World11 hours ago
A French official says EU members are close to agreeing to exclude Russia from the SWIFT international payment system
World17 hours ago