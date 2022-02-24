Russia-Ukraine crisis: Pakistan PM Imran Khan to continue with Moscow visit, says minister

Officials said Nawab Malik was linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim
Asia22 hours ago
Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Hussain Chaudhry cleared speculations and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue his visit as planned.
He said in a tweet, "Speculations about PM @ImranKhanPTI visit are misplaced. The Visit is proceeding and PM will return to Pakistan tonight as per schedule".
Earlier today, Khan laid a wreath at ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’, a war memorial which is dedicated to the Soviet troops fallen during World War II.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan landed in Moscow on Wednesday for a two-day visit -- hours before Russia began a military operation in Ukraine.
Pakistani government officials have offered few details on the substance of Khan’s visit, which was planned more than a month ago and was expected to focus on Pakistan’s energy needs. It was the first visit to Moscow by a Pakistani leader in more than 20 years.
Khan was to have met with Russian President Vladimir Putin following his arrival on Wednesday, though the foreign ministry has not spoken of it.
ALSO READ:
In recent years Pakistan has grown closer to Russia. Russia and Pakistan have shared military exercises and grown closer as peace was sought to the relentless conflict in Afghanistan
Officials said Nawab Malik was linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim
Asia22 hours ago
'If this continues there are fears that some ships might return to the high seas,' said an official statement from authorities
Asia1 day ago
Pakistan said that it “agreed on an exceptional basis” to allow the shipment to traverse through its territory
Asia1 day ago
The legitimate security concerns of any country should be respected, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said
Asia2 days ago
Thirteen others were injured
Asia2 days ago
The plane hit the ground near a school.
Asia3 days ago
The issue shows no signs of abating after its flare-up about a fortnight ago that prompted the government to close down colleges and institutions for a couple of days
Asia4 days ago
Drone market will generate fresh employment and new opportunities for the youth, PM says
Asia5 days ago