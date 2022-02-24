Russia-Ukraine crisis: Pakistan PM Imran Khan to continue with Moscow visit, says minister

It was the first visit to Russia by a Pakistani leader in more than 20 years

APP

By A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 2:38 PM Last updated: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 2:57 PM

Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Hussain Chaudhry cleared speculations and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue his visit as planned.

He said in a tweet, "Speculations about PM @ImranKhanPTI visit are misplaced. The Visit is proceeding and PM will return to Pakistan tonight as per schedule".

Earlier today, Khan laid a wreath at ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’, a war memorial which is dedicated to the Soviet troops fallen during World War II.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan landed in Moscow on Wednesday for a two-day visit -- hours before Russia began a military operation in Ukraine.

Pakistani government officials have offered few details on the substance of Khan’s visit, which was planned more than a month ago and was expected to focus on Pakistan’s energy needs. It was the first visit to Moscow by a Pakistani leader in more than 20 years.

Khan was to have met with Russian President Vladimir Putin following his arrival on Wednesday, though the foreign ministry has not spoken of it.

In recent years Pakistan has grown closer to Russia. Russia and Pakistan have shared military exercises and grown closer as peace was sought to the relentless conflict in Afghanistan