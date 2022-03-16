UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

‘No way’ Ukraine joining Nato soon: UK PM

Zelensky said on Wednesday that Russian demands were becoming 'more realistic'

AP file
AP file

By AP

Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 1:06 PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Ukraine is not going to join Nato “any time soon,” after the country’s president acknowledged Ukraine would not become part of the Western military alliance.

President Vladimir Putin has long depicted Ukraine’s Nato aspirations as a threat to Russia, something the alliance denies.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Ukraine realized it could not join Nato, his most explicit acknowledgment that the goal, enshrined in Ukraine’s constitution, was unlikely to be met.

It came as Russia and Ukraine held a new round of talks, with Zelensky saying Wednesday that Russian demands were becoming “more realistic.”

ALSO READ:

On Wednesday, Johnson — one of the most vocal Western supporters of Ukraine — said “the reality of the position” is that “there is no way Ukraine is going to join Nato any time soon.” But he said the decision had to be for Ukraine to make.


More news from World