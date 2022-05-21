Monkeypox outbreak: List of countries with reported cases

The virus can cause symptoms including fever, aches and presents with a distinctive bumpy rash

Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of monkeypox, a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa.

Monkeypox is a virus that can cause symptoms including fever, aches and presents with a distinctive bumpy rash.

The virus is not as easily transmitted as the SARS-CoV-2 virus that spurred the global COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Friday, some 80 monkeypox cases have been confirmed and an additional 50 are under investigation in 11 countries, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Here is a full list of the countries where cases have been confirmed or suspected:

1. United States

The first case of monkeypox this year in the US was confirmed on Wednesday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The infected man had recently travelled to Canada.

2. Canada

The Public Health Agency of Canada said on Thursday two cases of monkeypox have been detected in the province of Quebec, the first confirmed cases in Canada.

3. United Kingdom

The UK Health Security Agency said on Friday it had detected 11 new cases of monkeypox in England, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 20.

4. Australia

Australia on Friday reported its first monkeypox case in a traveller who recently returned from Britain, while a probable case of infection was identified with testing being carried out to confirm it.

A man in his 30s who arrived in Melbourne on Monday has the virus, Victoria state's health department said, while the probable case was identified in Sydney in a man in his 40s who had recently travelled to Europe.

5. Spain

The total in Spain has now reached 30. Health authorities in Spain reported on Friday 23 new confirmed cases of monkeypox, mainly in the Madrid region where the regional government closed a sauna linked to the majority of infections.

6. France

A first suspected case of the monkeypox virus on French territory has been detected in the Paris/Ile-de-France region, the French Health Ministry said on Thursday, amid signs of the virus' spreading around the world.

7. Israel

A hospital in Israel was treating a man in his 30s who is displaying symptoms consistent with the disease after recently arriving from Western Europe.

8. Germany

Germany has detected its first case of monkeypox, the German armed forces' medical service said on Friday, but the health ministry does not assume a high number of undetected cases beyond the one announced.

9. Belgium

Belgian health experts were due to meet on Friday after the country detected its first two cases of monkeypox, authorities said.

The cases were diagnosed in different cities, though Flemish broadcaster VRTNWS said both patients had attended the same party in an undisclosed location.

10. Portugal

Portugal has reported 14 cases of monkeypox and there are around 20 suspected infections. The health authority in Portugal said on Thursday it was worried about the spread of the disease but asked people to stay calm as the transmission risk was low.

11. The Netherlands

A patient with monkeypox was confirmed in the Netherlands for the first time, the government's health agency said on Friday, adding more people may have become infected with the disease.

