Abu Dhabi urges healthcare centres to be on alert for monkeypox

Authorities have asked health facilities to report any suspected cases

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 20 May 2022, 9:14 PM Last updated: Fri 20 May 2022, 9:20 PM

The local health authorities in Abu Dhabi have urged all healthcare facilities in the Emirates to remain vigilant for any suspected cases of monkeypox.

“In line with the regular assessment towards the global healthcare landscape done by Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC), the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi urges all healthcare facilities operating in the emirate to be vigilant about any suspected or confirmed monkeypox cases,” the DoH said.

The US and several European countries have reported cases of monkeypox.

The DoH added: “All healthcare providers are required to report any suspected, probable or confirmed case in the Infectious Disease Notification System as part of the measures to manage and limit the infectious diseases for the health and safety of the community.”

According to the World Health Organisation, monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease that occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions.