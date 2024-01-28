Pope condemns Catholic church attack in Istanbul, offers support

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres
The pope expressed his support for a Catholic church in Istanbul where one person was killed in an armed attack during mass on Sunday.
"I express my closeness to the community of the Santa Maria Draperis Church in Istanbul," the Argentine pope said at the end of his weekly Angelus prayer in St Peter's Square at the Vatican.
Minister says the government will also restrict foreign students' eligibility to receive work permits, crack down on sham institutions
The former foreign minister urges Imran Khan's party workers to support him in the election on February 8
The ship will proceed to the Kucukcekmece anchorage area under escort tugs, the report also said
Russia blames Ukraine for the artillery strike that injured 20 people, calls it a 'barbaric terrorist attack'
The 24-year-old targeted fellow students, teachers and random pedestrians before killing himself
Pakistani foreign minister speaks to his Iranian counterpart, underscores the need for closer cooperation on security issues
The baby was found wrapped in a towel by a person walking their dog in Newham in sub-zero temperature