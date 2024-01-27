UK 'temporarily pausing' aid to UN agency for Palestinian refugees

Minister says the government will also restrict foreign students' eligibility to receive work permits, crack down on sham institutions
The British government on Saturday said it would be "temporarily pausing any future funding" to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees after Israel accused several staff members of involvement in Hamas's October 7 attack.
"The UK is appalled by allegations that UNRWA staff were involved in the 7 October attack against Israel," the Foreign Office said, adding that the aid would be put on hold while "we review these concerning allegations".
