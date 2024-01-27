UAE

UK 'temporarily pausing' aid to UN agency for Palestinian refugees

Israel accused several staff members of involvement in Hamas' October 7 attack

By AFP

Children play among tents set up for Palestinians seeking refuge on the grounds of a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (centre in Khan Yunis. Photo: AFP file
Published: Sat 27 Jan 2024, 7:05 PM

The British government on Saturday said it would be "temporarily pausing any future funding" to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees after Israel accused several staff members of involvement in Hamas's October 7 attack.

"The UK is appalled by allegations that UNRWA staff were involved in the 7 October attack against Israel," the Foreign Office said, adding that the aid would be put on hold while "we review these concerning allegations".

