Italy suspends financing of UN agency for Palestinian refugees

The decision follows allegations that some UNRWA workers were involved in the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel

By Reuters

A woman holds placards, reading, bottom right: 'Free Palestine, and top right: More than half of the martyrs in Gaza are women and children. Where are the human rights', during a rally in support of the Palestinians in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. AP
A woman holds placards, reading, bottom right: "Free Palestine, and top right: More than half of the martyrs in Gaza are women and children. Where are the human rights", during a rally in support of the Palestinians in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. AP

Published: Sat 27 Jan 2024, 2:41 PM

Italy has decided to suspend financing of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Saturday.

The decision follows allegations that some UNRWA workers were involved in the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel carried out by Palestinian militant group Hamas, though Tajani made no direct reference to those suspicions.

"The Italian government has suspended financing of the UNRWA after the atrocious attack on Israel on October 7," Tajani posted on social media platform X, adding that some of Italy's allies had already taken the same decision.

