Palestinian president Abbas announces 3-day mourning over Gaza 'hospital massacre'

Charles Michel calls for increased immediate outreach to nations like Egypt, which would be a natural point of reception for those fleeing Gaza
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Tuesday declared three days of mourning after a "hospital massacre" in Gaza, a strike that Hamas officials blamed on Israel and say killed at least 500 people.
Abbas announced "public mourning for three days and flags flown at half-mast for the martyrs of the Baptist hospital massacre and all our people's martyrs", the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.
ALSO READ:
Charles Michel calls for increased immediate outreach to nations like Egypt, which would be a natural point of reception for those fleeing Gaza
The quake was recorded in the sea off the island's east coast, according to the country's weather bureau
He reiterates call for negotiation, says Russia can help because it has relations with both sides
The country is set to make its proposal at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai
Anna Gutu and Gina Marie Rzucidlo were scaling the mountain when avalanches struck at 25,000 and 26,000 feet
French president says the only way to end the bloodshed would be through guaranteeing Israel's security and creating a state for Palestinians
Several countries have launched operations to repatriate their citizens, while others plan to do so in the coming days
Scientists count huge melts in many protective Antarctic ice shelves