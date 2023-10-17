Palestinian president Abbas announces 3-day mourning over Gaza 'hospital massacre'

Flags will be flown at half-mast after Israeli airstrike kills at least 500 people

An injured child is taken to a hospital. — Reuters

By AFP Published: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 10:54 PM

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Tuesday declared three days of mourning after a "hospital massacre" in Gaza, a strike that Hamas officials blamed on Israel and say killed at least 500 people.

Abbas announced "public mourning for three days and flags flown at half-mast for the martyrs of the Baptist hospital massacre and all our people's martyrs", the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

ALSO READ: