200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital complex: Ministry

Charles Michel calls for increased immediate outreach to nations like Egypt, which would be a natural point of reception for those fleeing Gaza
Israeli air strikes on a Gaza hospital compound Tuesday killed at least 200 people, the health ministry in the Palestinian territory said.
"Two hundred to 300 displaced people killed in occupation (Israeli) strikes on the yard" of the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza, the ministry said.
"Hundreds of victims are still under the rubble," it added.
The media office of Gaza's Hamas government described the attack as a "war crime".
"The hospital was housing hundreds of sick and wounded, and people forcibly displaced from their homes" because of other strikes, a statement said.
The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the hospital bombing when contacted by AFP.
Around 3,000 people have been killed in Israeli air strikes across the Gaza Strip since the war erupted on October 7.
More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, the majority gunned down by Hamas militants who crossed from Gaza and attacked border communities.
