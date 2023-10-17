UAE

Around 3,000 Gazans killed in Israeli strikes, Palestinian ministry says

More than 12,500 others have been wounded since Israel started bombarding Gaza on October 7

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

By Agencies

Published: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 7:17 PM

Around 3,000 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry added that 61 Palestinians were also killed while 1,250 were wounded in the West Bank during the same period.

More than 12,500 others have been wounded since Israel started bombarding Gaza on October 7, in retaliation for Hamas attacks in Israel which killed more than 1,400 people.

