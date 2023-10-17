Hamas says one of its top commanders killed in Israel strike

Charles Michel calls for increased immediate outreach to nations like Egypt, which would be a natural point of reception for those fleeing Gaza
Palestinian group Hamas said on Tuesday one of the top leaders of its armed wing was killed in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip.
"Ayman Nofal, 'Abu Ahmad', a member of the general military council and commander of the central command in Al Qassam Brigades, was killed" in an Israeli strike on the central Gaza Strip, Hamas said in a statement, referring to its military wing.
The Israeli military did not immediately confirm the killing when contacted by AFP.
Israel has bombarded Gaza in retaliation for raids by the group on October 7, the deadliest attacks in the country's history.
More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel and more than 2,700 in Gaza, according to officials on both sides.
Israel has evacuated many of its border communities during the ongoing hostilities, while it has been impossible for Gaza's 2.4 million residents to leave the Palestinian territory.
ALSO READ:
Charles Michel calls for increased immediate outreach to nations like Egypt, which would be a natural point of reception for those fleeing Gaza
The quake was recorded in the sea off the island's east coast, according to the country's weather bureau
He reiterates call for negotiation, says Russia can help because it has relations with both sides
The country is set to make its proposal at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai
Anna Gutu and Gina Marie Rzucidlo were scaling the mountain when avalanches struck at 25,000 and 26,000 feet
French president says the only way to end the bloodshed would be through guaranteeing Israel's security and creating a state for Palestinians
Several countries have launched operations to repatriate their citizens, while others plan to do so in the coming days
Scientists count huge melts in many protective Antarctic ice shelves