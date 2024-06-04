E-Paper

Video: Philippines President meets UAE foreign minister in Manila

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on August 19, 1974

By WAM

Photos &amp; Video: WAM
Photos & Video: WAM

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 8:49 PM

Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday received Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the Malacañang Palace in Manila.

The First Lady of the Philippines Louise Araneta-Marcos was also present.


During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed and his wishes for progress and prosperity for the Philippines and its people.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Watch the video below:

The meeting, which was held as part of Sheikh Abdullah's working visit to Manila, discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost cooperation.

The UAE Minister expressed his deep appreciation for the role of the Filipino community residing in the UAE in supporting the country's development plans and programmes in various sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah also met with Enrique Manalo, Secretary of Foreign Affairs.

