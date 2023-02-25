Earthquake death toll surpasses 50,000 in Turkey and Syria

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the number of casualties in Turkey due to earthquakes rose to 44,218 on Friday night

Photo: AFP

By Reuters Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 6:23 AM Last updated: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 6:53 AM

The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that struck on February 6 surpassed 50,000 on Friday after Turkey declared more than 44,000 people died.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the death toll in Turkey due to earthquakes rose to 44,218 on Friday night.

With Syria's latest announced death toll of 5,914, the combined death toll in the two countries rose to above 50,000.

ALSO READ: